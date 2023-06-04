Primary schools to remain closed from 5–8 June due to severe heatwave

Education

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

Primary schools to remain closed from 5–8 June due to severe heatwave

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has announced that the classes of all government primary schools will remain closed for four days, due to the severe heatwave sweeping over the country. 

The decision to keep the schools closed from 5 to 8 June was announced in a press release of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Sunday.

The ministry has taken the decision in considering the health and well-being of the young students, the release added.

Bangladesh / Top News

primary schools

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shanta Forum: A new landmark on the cityscape

2h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Interior decor tips: Top trendsetting background patterns and textures to use in office design

2h | Habitat
Louis Kahn (second from left) works on a model of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament House) at Dhaka in 1961.

A visual odyssey of the US-Bangladesh relationship over the last 50 years

2h | In Focus
Sudhir Baran Mazi. Illustration: TBS

'End the discrimination against us' A physical education teacher’s plea

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

4h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

21h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

22h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study