Primary schools to remain closed from 5–8 June due to severe heatwave
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has announced that the classes of all government primary schools will remain closed for four days, due to the severe heatwave sweeping over the country.
The decision to keep the schools closed from 5 to 8 June was announced in a press release of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Sunday.
The ministry has taken the decision in considering the health and well-being of the young students, the release added.