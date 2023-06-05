Heatwave: Primary branches of secondary schools to remain closed till 8 June

Education

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 07:27 pm

The government has ordered the suspension of all classes of the primary section of all public and private secondary schools till 8 June amid the severe heatwave.

The suspension comes after the closure of all government primary schools till 8 June.

Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Professor Nehal Ahmed announced this decision on Monday, saying academic activities at the secondary level or senior sections will continue as usual owing to the half-yearly assessment and examinations slated from 7 June. 

Many educational institutions like the Government Laboratory High School and Viqarunnisa Noon School and College also have primary branches. 

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education announced the closure of classes in all government primary schools from 5-8 June due to the heatwave sweeping over the country. 

It said the decision was taken considering the health issues of the young students due to the severe heat waves across the country.

