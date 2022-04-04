Schools, colleges to remain open until 20 April 

The government has instructed all schools and colleges in the country to remain open until 20 April.

There will be weekly holidays on Fridays and Saturdays only in the month of Ramadan, the education ministry said Monday.

Earlier on 28 March, the ministry instructed the educational instutions to continue classes until 26 April.

The government announced the closure of all educational institutions on 17 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After around 18 months, the educational institution was opened in September last year.

However, the government announced a holiday in the educational institutions again on 21 January, which lasted till 21 February.

Earlier on 19 March, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain said primary schools in the country will remain open until 20 Ramadan.

