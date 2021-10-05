Saluting Teachers, the true Nation Builders 

Some stories can thrill, wound, delight, uplift or teach while others build a better tomorrow. Thousands of such stories come together to build the foundation of our nation. I believe that the flag bearers and leaders of tomorrow have their roots sown deep down inside the soil of our nation, nurtured and nourished with love, care, and guidance from teachers of this country. The role of teachers from primary education, secondary education, and inputs in all aspects and walks of life are impeccable in a person's life. However, their tireless efforts have been hardly recognized over the decades. This year, on World Teachers' Day, our humble effort to honor their endowments to the future of our country and salute them for being the builders of our nation.

When I recall and recollect memories of my student life, I see different sets of contrast between the relationships shared between students and teachers. From various strict methods and punishments being used in classrooms and close-knit interpersonal relations built outside, there was little or no parental involvement. Today we see a different scenario and a more formal approach to the relationships shared between students and teachers. Although the essence of the shared relationships may have changed dimensions, but the core values and feelings towards the teachers remain ever high.

Having a chance to take a closer look into a teacher's personal life, sacrifices, and contributions to the education of students, due to my mother being in the teaching profession for over 40 years, had given me a great understanding of the compassion they put into their work. Perhaps, for this reason, it has led me to work in the Edu-tech domain later in my life. Working in this industry has given me the opportunity to work alongside teachers and in many aspects make their work easier. ClassTune and Champs21.com have been working in the education sector for the past decade, creating a space for interactive ways to provide education and digitizing educational processes, we applaud and empathize with all fellow pedestrians on this path.

In a developing country like Bangladesh, how often do we forget that all teachers do not have the same privileges of classrooms and benches to provide education in established institutions. Yet they leave no stones unturned to inspire their students, whether it's in floating classrooms in boats, classrooms under the trees and open sky or in the air-conditioned buildings. No matter the difference between smartboards or chalks and slates, their teachings, values and life lessons shall always remain with us; they shall guide us in the toughest times of our lives or push us to reach new heights.

On this special day, we are set to establish a culture and an example where we appreciate our teachers for laying the foundation for the building blocks in our paths and holding such significance in our lives. Through this initiative, ClassTune wanted to create a space and opportunity for everyone with whatever minimum capacity we have, to provoke a simple thought in everyone's mind even if it is for a fraction of a second. No matter where we are or how busy we are, on this Teachers' Day, let us pick up the phone and connect with our favorite teacher, who have had a great impact in building and shaping our lives. Let us thank them and appreciate their help, encouragement, and participation in our education and lives.

My sincere salute to all the teachers, the true nation builders.

Russell T. Ahmed is the Chief Executive officer of ClassTune, Team Creative and Champs21.com.