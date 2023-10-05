International Teachers’ Day: An ode to Mr Keating

"It's important to read literature, so you get introduced to fresh ideas and perspectives every day. And why do you need that? Because it allows you to start thinking on your own."

These were the words of one of my university professors that have remained etched in my memory.

More than three decades ago, another English teacher, known as Mr Keating or "O Captain, my captain" of Welton Academy, left the world, leaving behind an inspirational legacy.

In Peter Weir's 1989 coming-of-age classic, Dead Poet's Society, Robin Williams portrayed the role of the school's English teacher, John Keating.

Mr Keating enters an elite boarding school enriched with tradition. He comes like a breath of fresh air to the students with his unorthodox teaching methods.

While the traditional education system at Welton Academy focused on theoretical knowledge, Mr Keating taught his students about life and what's worth living for.

A memorable monologue from Mr Keating encapsulates his philosophy: "We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We do it because we are members of the human race, filled with passion. Medicine, law, business, engineering — these are noble pursuits, necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love — these are what we stay alive for."

As a literature major, I find the educator's passion for making poetry relevant and captivating to younger generations truly inspiring. Mr. Keating's success stemmed from his genuine love for poetry, which allowed words to "drip off our tongues like honey."

One of my favourite scenes in the movie is when the class is assigned to write a poem.

A shy student named Todd fails to deliver, but instead of punishing him, Mr. Keating encourages him to describe the picture of Walt Whitman in front of the class. Initially hesitant, Todd eventually produces a surprising description that catches the entire class off guard.

Educators often overlook the power of creating a comfortable environment as a means to unlock someone's potential.

I remember watching this movie at a very young age. Coming from a strict missionary school background, teachers were a source of fear for me. Mr Keating, with his charisma, mesmerised me.

Keating's passion for teaching took him to great lengths to prove a point. For instance, to make his class understand the importance of looking at things from different perspectives, he stands at his desk and says that everything looks different from up there. Later, he asked his class to do the same.

He imparts one of life's most valuable lessons to his students: to be independent thinkers.

"When you read, don't just consider what the author thinks, consider what you think," he advises.

It is important to note that one of the most inspiring movies of all time was also made in the shadow of a tragedy. The movie's finale makes one contemplate the deadly side of becoming so passionate that it leads to ending one's life.

Over the years, there have been numerous debates about the ending.

However, for me, the rousing conclusion serves as a balancing act for the entire plot. Watching it after Robin Williams' tragic suicide in 2014, it's hard not to draw an ironic parallel between the movie and his own life.

At its core, the movie is profoundly philosophical, and its message resonates differently at various stages of life.

Watching it as an adult makes me reflect on the potential of words and actions and their power to motivate those around us.

Despite the tragic turn of events, the movie remains an enduring source of inspiration. It is a transformative narrative that delves into what gives life its true meaning. In a world where time is limited for everyone, seizing the day, as Mr Keating urged, remains a profound mantra: Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary."