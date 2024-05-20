Public university teachers demand cancellation of 'Prottoy' pension scheme

Education

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

Public university teachers demand cancellation of 'Prottoy' pension scheme

“It is not clear why this new scheme has been introduced,” said Zeenat Huda, general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers’ Association.  

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association today (20 May) demanded the cancellation of the newly introduced universal pension scheme 'Prottoy' for newly recruited employees of the autonomous bodies, saying that it would create discrimination among the university teachers.  

In addition, the association also sought an immediate introduction of a "super grade" for the university teachers as promised by the government at a press conference at Dhaka University Club Bhaban. 

"The Prottoy scheme will create discrimination among the old and new employees. If it exists, it will negatively impact the co-workers," said Zeenat Huda, general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 20 March, the Ministry of Finance introduced "Prottoy" under its Universal Pension Scheme (UPS) for autonomous, state-owned, statutory, and their subordinate bodies. Employees of these institutions, who will join on 1 July 2024 or onwards, have to enrol in the new scheme.

"The Prottoy scheme will create discrimination among the old and new employees. If it exists, it will negatively impact the co-workers."

Zeenat Huda, general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association.

"The current teachers are satisfied with the existing pension scheme. It is not clear why this new scheme has been introduced," Zeenat said. 

She thinks that it may affect the brilliant teachers who will join the teaching profession in the future. 

With the new pension scheme, the research work will be pushed backward. Besides, the retiring age is 60 years in "Prottoy", whereas it is 65 years in the existing pension scheme for the autonomous bodies, she explained. 

At the press conference, Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiya, secretary general of the federation, said they talked to the education minister, state minister for education and the education secretary on this matter, but none of them responded to their call to scrap the new pension scheme. 

If there is no response from the government by 25 May, the association leaders warned of going for a two-hour strike at the public universities across the country on 28 May.  

On 4th June, they will observe a half day strike. However, the examinations will be outside of all these movements, they said. 

Additionally, the leaders said the promise of introducing a 'super grade' for the university teachers under the 8th government pay scale has not yet been fulfilled.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prottoy / UPS / Bangladesh / teachers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

13h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

12h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

2h | Videos
Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

4h | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

4h | Videos
Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

1h | Videos