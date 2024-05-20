Public university teachers demand cancellation of 'Prottoy' pension scheme

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association today (20 May) demanded the cancellation of the newly introduced universal pension scheme 'Prottoy' for newly recruited employees of the autonomous bodies, saying that it would create discrimination among the university teachers.

In addition, the association also sought an immediate introduction of a "super grade" for the university teachers as promised by the government at a press conference at Dhaka University Club Bhaban.

"The Prottoy scheme will create discrimination among the old and new employees. If it exists, it will negatively impact the co-workers," said Zeenat Huda, general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association.

On 20 March, the Ministry of Finance introduced "Prottoy" under its Universal Pension Scheme (UPS) for autonomous, state-owned, statutory, and their subordinate bodies. Employees of these institutions, who will join on 1 July 2024 or onwards, have to enrol in the new scheme.

"The current teachers are satisfied with the existing pension scheme. It is not clear why this new scheme has been introduced," Zeenat said.

She thinks that it may affect the brilliant teachers who will join the teaching profession in the future.

With the new pension scheme, the research work will be pushed backward. Besides, the retiring age is 60 years in "Prottoy", whereas it is 65 years in the existing pension scheme for the autonomous bodies, she explained.

At the press conference, Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiya, secretary general of the federation, said they talked to the education minister, state minister for education and the education secretary on this matter, but none of them responded to their call to scrap the new pension scheme.

If there is no response from the government by 25 May, the association leaders warned of going for a two-hour strike at the public universities across the country on 28 May.

On 4th June, they will observe a half day strike. However, the examinations will be outside of all these movements, they said.

Additionally, the leaders said the promise of introducing a 'super grade' for the university teachers under the 8th government pay scale has not yet been fulfilled.