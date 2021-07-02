Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed reappointed as SUST vice chancellor 

Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) for the second consecutive time.

President Md Abdul Hamid, chancellor of the universities, made the appointment, reads a notification signed by Nure-e-Alam, deputy secretary of Secondary and Higher Education department of Ministry of Education on Friday.

The professor will continue his duty for the next four years.

He will stay on the campus as the chief executive officer of the university and receive all the facilities of the position.

On 17 August 2017, Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed was appointed as the vice-chancellor of SUST for the first time.