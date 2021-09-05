NSU MIBC wraps up first round of Intra-Ignite competition

The first round of Intra-Ignite business competition recently organised exclusively for the members of the five clubs under North South University School of Business and Economic (NSU SBE) has drawn a close.

The competition was organised by the Marketing and International Business Club of North South University (NSU MIBC) and was powered by The Business Standard, said a press release.

Dozens of teams participate in the first round representing one of the five student clubs under NSU SBE, namely, NSU MIBC, NSU Finance Club, NSU Human Resources Club (NSU HRC), NSU Young Economists' Forum (NSU YEF), and NSU Young Entrepreneurs Society (NSU YES!).

10 teams qualified to the second round solving real-life based business cases.

The qualifying teams are Brains on Vacation (representing NSU MIBC), Digi Taal (NSU Finance Club), Essential Salt (NSU YES!), Mind Mappers (NSU HRC), Team Concept (NSU HRC), Team Good Vibes (NSU YEF), Team Inbound (NSU YES), Team Inferno (NSU YEF), Team Minutemen (NSU HRC), and The Extinguishers (NSU Finance Club).

The successful teams will now take part in the semi-final round on 8 September. Before the next round, a workshop will be held that will be conducted by Mashfique Khaled, managing director and head of creative strategy, Lie To Eye.

Mahtab Muntazeri, Lecturer, Department of MIB, NSU and Faculty Advisor of NSU MIBC, said that Intra-Ignite was initiated with the goal to benefit the students.

"We are very pleased with the immensely positive reception of Intra-Ignite and the participation of all the teams," he added.