NSU, University of Western Australia collaborate to establish NSU-UWA Agribusiness Centre of Excellence

North South University (NSU) and University of Western Australia (UWA) on Wednesday inaugurated the NSU-UWA Agribusiness Centre of Excellence.

The newly-opened centre aims to foster excellence in agribusiness research and translate its findings into practical applications, reads a press release.

The Department of Economics, School of Business and Economics, NSU, in collaboration with the UWA Institute of Agriculture at The University of Western Australia, organised the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, agriculture minister was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

Prof Atiqul Islam, vice-chancellor of NSU, chaired the session.

Yasmin Kamal, member of NSU Board of Trustees, was also present.

Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP said, "Food security is the biggest challenge. The government is helping farmers and entrepreneurs to produce high value cash crops in the country to add value in agribusiness. University research is important to modernise agriculture."

He hoped that the knowledge, experience and technical support of a developed country like Australia will contribute to our agriculture.

The Keynote Speaker for the event was Prof Nazrul Islam, visiting professor at NSU and honourary senior research fellow at the University of Western Australia. He was pivotal as the Principal Investigator of the project titled "Assessing Adoption and Diffusion of Agricultural Innovations in Bangladesh," the first initiative undertaken by the Agribusiness Centre of Excellence.

Prof Nazrul received an esteemed Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) award for his exceptional work, adds the release.

Prof Dr M Ismail Hossain, pro-vice-chancellor of NSU, warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

Jeremy Bruer, Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh, graced the session with his presence, emphasising the importance of international collaborations in agribusiness.

The ceremony also witnessed the attendance of notable individuals such as Prof Amit Chakma, vice-chancellor of the University of Western Australia; Prof David Harrison, pro-vice-chancellor, Communications Engagement, University of Notre Dame; Prof Abhijit Mukherjee, dean International, South Asia, Curtin University; Marko Remes, dean, International Business Operations, Edith Cowan University; Prof Arjun Singh, regional manager (South Asia), Murdoch University; and Brad Jolly, executive director Service Delivery, Department of Training and Workforce Development, Government of Australia.