Risky routes, shattered dreams: NSU national seminar exposes plight of Bangladeshi migrants to Europe

A national seminar on 'Dreams across the Sea: Unpacking the Realities of Irregular Bangladeshi Migration to Europe' has brought to light the dire circumstances facing Bangladeshi migrants en route to Europe.

The seminar was held at Syndicate Hall of North South University in the capital on Sunday, marking the International Migration Day, reads a press release.

The event brought together researchers, policymakers, and migrant rights advocates to explore the motivations, risks, and consequences of this dangerous exodus.

Organised by the Center for Migration Studies (CMS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG), NSU, Dr Selim Reza, Associate Professor at the Department of Political Science and Sociology at NSU, delivered the keynote.

The seminar painted a poignant picture of the factors pushing many young Bangladeshis towards irregular migration. The research found that the perilous circumstances individuals face during their journey, often orchestrated by a chain of agents, middlemen (dalals), intermediaries, professional smugglers, and their associated criminal networks, lead to situations of extreme vulnerability for travellers.

Declining opportunities at home, political instability, and climate change were identified as key drivers, pushing them to grasp the alluring promises of Europe.

As remedial measures, experts emphasised the importance of enhanced data collection and research for a deeper understanding of irregular migration dynamics, which is crucial in developing effective policy interventions. They advocated for policies that acknowledge and protect the rights of migrants, irrespective of their legal status, to ensure their well-being.

Additionally, addressing root causes like poverty, unemployment, and political instability in Bangladesh was highlighted as a key strategy to mitigate the factors driving irregular migration. The seminar also called for concerted efforts to dismantle criminal networks involved in human trafficking, emphasising the need for increased awareness about their tactics to protect vulnerable migrants.

During the seminar, a book titled 'The Displaced Rohingyas: A Tale of a Vulnerable Community', edited by Dr SK Tawfique M Haque, Dr Bulbul Siddiqi, and Dr Mahmudur Rahman Bhuiyan, was also unveiled. Published by Routledge India, this book delves into the socio-cultural and humanitarian challenges faced by the Rohingya community, providing an in-depth analysis of the crisis as portrayed by local and international media and literature.

The book highlighted the intricate social insecurity among Rohingya adolescent girls, the dynamics of gender-based violence in the refugee camps, and the varying representations of the crisis in Chinese and Indian newspapers. It also examined Bangladesh's policy towards the Rohingya crisis and the broader implications for repatriation efforts.

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, senior secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, was the chief guest at both events. Dr Bernd Spanier, deputy head of Mission, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, spoke as guest of honour.

Chaired by Professor Atiqul Islam, NSU vice chancellor, the event was also addressed by Professor Shahidul Haque, senior governance specialist at SIPG, NSU, and former foreign secretary of Bangladesh, alongside Dr Syeda Rozana Rashid, professor at the Department of International Relations at the University of Dhaka.