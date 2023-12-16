North South University commemorates Victory Day with solemnity and pride

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In commemoration of Victory Day, North South University (NSU) paid heartfelt tributes to the valiant freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the War of Liberation in 1971. 

On this significant day, a delegation from NSU, led by Assistant Proctor Meshbaul Hassan Chowdhury, honoured the heroic martyrs by laying wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar. The ceremony, attended by teachers, students, and members of various NSU clubs, was a poignant expression of respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country's freedom.

The morning event was marked by solemn reflections on the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, emphasizing the importance of preserving the historical significance of the War of Liberation. As the national flag soared high over the NSU campus, an illumination ceremony added a touch of patriotic fervor, symbolizing the triumph of Bangladesh over adversity.

North South University's commemoration of Victory Day served as a poignant reminder of the collective spirit that fueled the struggle for independence in 1971, echoing the enduring legacy of the nation's triumph over oppression.

 

