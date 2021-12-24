Kuet extends closure yet again over provost’s unusual death

The Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) authorities have extended the closure of the university yet again, over Provost Md Selim Hossain's unusual death on 30 November.

It decided to reopen the residential halls on 7 January and start classes and other regular activities on 9 January.

The decisions came at an emergency meeting of the university syndicate on Thursday. The meeting was told that the committee formed to probe into the death of the provost would submit an investigation report within the next five working days.

Dr Selim was a professor of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering department and the provost of Lalan Shah Hall of the university.

On 30 November, he was found dead at his residence, after being allegedly harassed by a group of students led by Kuet Chhatra League General Secretary Sadman Nahyan over the dining manager election of the dormitory.

In the face of protest from general students, Kuet authorities then formed a three-member probe committee and closed the campus on 3 December for 10 days. Later, it again extended the closure to 23 December.

According to the deceased family, the teacher reached his residence around 2pm on the fateful day and entered the washroom. Later, he was found there senseless.

Taken to the Khulna Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead.