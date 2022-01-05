Kuet teacher’s death: 4 including BCL leader expelled

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) authorities have expelled four students including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Kuet unit General Secretary Sadman Nahian Sejan over the "unnatural" death of Kuet faculty Prof Md Selim Hossain.

A total of 44 students have been punished in the incident.

The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting held at Kuet meeting room on Wednesday.

Kuet Student Welfare Director Prof Md Ismail Saifullah has confirmed this information.

On Tuesday (30 November), a group of Sadman Nahian's followers reportedly engaged in an altercation with the teacher on the campus road while he was on his way to his room at the department, alleged the university's students and teachers.

They said the group entered the teacher's room at about 12:30pm, closed the door and stayed inside for about half an hour before leaving.

After returning home at 3:00pm, the teacher went to bathroom. As he was not coming out for a long time, his wife broke open the door with the help of neighbours. He was found unconscious on the bathroom floor and rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital where the duty doctors declared him dead.

Earlier, Kuet authorities had formed a three-member probe committee over the incident, but two members of the committee refused to take part in the investigation.

The teachers and students had made an announcement to boycott academic activities alleging that the BCL activists were responsible for the untimely death of Selim Hossain and demanding immediate action against the people involved.