Kuet student beat up by BCL men, sued under DSA for ‘anti-govt posts’

A student of Khulna Engineering and Technology University (Kuet) has been sued in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for his alleged anti-state posts through Telegram App.

Kuet Security Officer Md Sadek Hossain Promanik filed the case against Jahidul Rahman, a second-year CSE student of the university, with Khanjahan Ali Police Station on Monday.

He said, "We have found evidence of his anti-government motions and posts and in his phone and social media platforms."

Also, members of the institution's Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) unit, the student body of the ruling Awami League, beat up the student over the issue.

Another accused in the DSA case is Rezwan Shyam, a Brac University student and a resident of Munishirhat village under Burhanuddin upazila in Bhola district.

Jahidul also hails from Tazumuddin upazila of the same district.

Jahidul has been shown arrested in the case and is currently undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Khanjahan Ali police station OC Md Kamal Hossain Khan said allegations of creating instability or hampering the law and order situation on the campus by making controversial remarks using digital means were brought against the students.

However, refuting such claims, Jahidul's elder brother Nayeem said that the BCL men beat him up mercilessly from 6pm to 11pm on Sunday night after calling him up to the guest room of MA Rashid Hall.

Later, critically injured Jahidul was rushed to the KMCH by an ambulance, they said.

Nayeem said his younger brother has no involvement with any student body and has been deliberately sued in a false case. He demanded justice for his brother.

Despite repeated attempts, Kuet unit BCL General Secretary Sadman Nahiyan Sejan could not be reached over the phone.

Hall Provost Md Hamidul Islam told The Business Standard that some students noticed Jahiduls "anti-state activities" over the past few days.

"The student [Jahidul] made some objectionable remarks about the recent wrapped-up visit of the prime minister to India," he said.

Asked whether the student was beaten up by the BCL men, the provost said it would be tough for him to make a comment in this regard.