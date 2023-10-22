KU English Discipline Alumni Association formed

The first Alumni Association Committee of English Discipline under Khulna University has been formed in order to enhance the relationships and interactions among the former students.

Sudipta Safayet Komol and Deputy Commissioner of Customs Md Fakrul Amin Chowdhury were elected as president and general secretary respectively on Sunday (22 October), said a press release.

The Public Relations Officer of LGRD Ministry Md Hemayet Akbar Tipu was elected as organising secretary.

Nearly 700 students from 20 different batches have graduated from the English Discipline at the university. They have gone on to establish themselves in various esteemed positions within both public and private sectors.