Khulna University Alumni Association gets new committee

AZM Anwaruzzaman and Md Akter Hossain have been elected as president and general secretary respectively of the Khulna University Alumni Association's new committee.

They have been elected for the years 2023-2026.

The election of the Khulna University Alumni Association (KUAA) took place on 9 June through online voting, and the results came out in the early hours of 11 June.

A total of 118 former students of Khulna University were in the race for 50 desired posts.

The newly-elected vice presidents are—Md Mazhab Uddin Tuhin, Md Shafiq-Ur-Rahman, Md Tanvir Hasan Sujan, Md Anisur Rahman Tuhin and Hosne Ara Popy.

Md Iqbal Kabir Bipul has been elected as the treasurer of the association

Among other elected office-bearers, Saika Imam Shanta and Md Muzahidul Islam Sourav are joint secretaries; Taqdiur Rahman Mukut, Md Shafiqul Alam Sujan and Matiur Rahman Matin organising secretaries; Md Rashidul Islam Rashid office secretary, Sanjay Kumar Chanda assistant office secretary, Md Azizul Hasan Piru public relations secretary, Md Sohel Sarwar Jahan assistant public relations secretary, Munnujahan Ara Bithee literary and publication secretary, Sheikh Tareq Arafat Shaown assistant literary and publication secretary, Md Shatil Islam Dollar sports and cultural secretary, AKM Humayun Kabir Dewan Swapan assistant sports and cultural secretary, Asma Haque Kanta women affairs secretary, Ahsan Habib Shimul student welfare affairs secretary, Md Abdullah Al Mamun assistant student welfare affairs secretary, Khandaker Azizur Rahman Manik information and technology secretary, Md Al Masud Uddin Moni assistant information and technology secretary, Kaniz Fatema Papri social welfare secretary and Md Shahidul Islam Shahid assistant social welfare secretary.

In addition, Md Nur Un Nabi Rinku, Md Nazmus Sadat Shuvo, Falguni Akter, Masudur Rahman Masud and Anupam Kumar Bairagi have been elected executive committee members on the reserved quota of alumni teachers of Khulna University.

Other 17 new executive members are—AKM Akhtaruzzaman Basunia Liton, Towhid Amanullah, Khandaker Md Ashraful Alam Lipon, Md Zakiul Hasan, Md Nazmul Huda, Md Shahinur Rahman Kabir, MM Arafat Hossain, Kabari Biswas Apu, Hasan Jamil Jennith, Prof Md Nazmul Hasan, Md Jahangir Alam, Md Shamim Kibria, Mahamudul Hasan Millat, Md Mobarak Hossain Ujjwal, Rashedul Alam Sarker Rashed, Md Sarwar Jahan and Bishwajit Roy.