Bank Asia, Khulna University sign MoU to increase agricultural productivity

Bank Asia Limited and Khulna University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 5 March to facilitate productivity in the agricultural sector of the country.

Bank Asia SEVP Tahmidur Rashid signed the MoU, as part of the bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, along with Khulna University Treasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury at an event on the university campus, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, Bank Asia has committed to providing support to Khulna University for the research project titled "Introducing novel crop residue management approach for improving soil structure and crop productivity in the coastal saline soils of Bangladesh."

The Soil, Water, and Environment discipline of the university has undertaken the research project with the aim to boost agricultural production in the country.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Adil Chowdhury, President & Managing Director of Bank Asia; Prof Mahmood Hossain, PhD, Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University; and other high-ranking officials from both organisations.