JU holds int’l debate contest

Jahangirnagar University Debate Organisation (JUDO) has organised a five-day international debate competition.

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) collaborated with Jahangirnagar University (JU) to host the debate from 16 to 20 March at Jahir Raihan Auditorium of JU, according to a press release.

The competition titled "MJF-JUDO Eminence 2022", was organised to mark the International Women's Day with the title "Women in Leadership: Obtain an Equal Future in Covid-19 World."

Thirty-six universities from ten countries attended the debate contest.

The competition, with the motto "Break the Bias", was held in novice and open categories.

International Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University, 'IBA DU A" won the championship in the open category, and Bangladesh University of Professionals, "BUP B," became champion in the novice category of the contest.

Professor ATM Atiqur Rahman of JU's History Department attended the event's closing ceremony as the chief guest.

The Business Standard and The Daily Ittefaq were the media partners of the event.

Earlier, JUDO also organised the first ever international tournament of Jahangirnagar University named TIB-JUDO Eminence Pre UADC 2020 on 26-29 November 2020.