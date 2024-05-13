Battle for brand supremacy: Top teams gear up for grand finale of 'Breaking Brand 2024 winning the Nation’s first Breaking Brand Champ Award'

IBA-JU Business Club, one of the prestigious clubs of the Institute of Business Administration, Jahangirnagar University, has been providing the students of the institute with a platform to grow both on an individual and professional level, nurture their talents, and achieve greater heights since its inception in 2009.

It facilitates all this through its flagship events like No Limits to 60 Minutes, Crack the Case, Transcend, Rapid Rundown and many more.

IBA-JU Business Club broke new ground when it launched Breaking Brand 2024, Bangladesh's first National inter-university business case competition focused entirely on Brand Building. This groundbreaking initiative started its journey on February 17th, 2024, signifying a paradigm shift in the landscape of business case competitions in the country.

Unlike traditional competitions that emphasise broader business challenges, Breaking Brand 2024 zooms in on the critical, yet often overlooked, realm of brand strategy. This unique focus equips future business leaders with the skills necessary to craft and implement winning brand narratives in today's dynamic market!

The competition generated immense interest, attracting a record-breaking 450+ teams summing up to around 1600+ students to participate in the online first round. This overwhelming response underscores the growing importance of brand-building within the Bangladeshi business sphere. Breaking Brand 2024 is further bolstered by the support of esteemed co-sponsors like Bank Asia, StrikeO, and Uttara Bank. Additionally, the event boasts partnerships with a prestigious list of organisations, including Channel 24, Jamuna TV, Ostad, Eventizer, The Business Standard, PFEC, Mocam, Perfumance, Moshal, YSSE, Visuals, JAABS, Envisio, and IBA JU SWC, solidifying its position as a premier business event.

The online rounds saw intense competition as teams battled it out to secure a spot in the grand finale! Only the top 30 teams advanced to the next stage, the Semi Finale, where their strategic prowess was further tested. For the Grand Finale battle, the top six teams – Oracolo (BUP), Elomelo P (NSU), CTA (BUP), Party Planning Committee (BUP), Team Boat (IBA DU), and Pixie Dust (IBA DU) – stood poised and presented their final cases to a distinguished judging panel. This panel comprised industry leaders like Talat Ramim (Former CMO, Daraz Bangladesh), Jabed Sultan Pias (CDBO, Prothom Alo), Jane Alam Romel (CMO, Shanta Securities), MD. Rakibul Hasan (Director, Mediacom), Monzula Morshed (CHRO, Banglalink), Nisbat Anwar (Head of HR, Renata PLC.) and Sharmeen Akhter (Country Manager, GetOnNET AS). Their expert insights were crucial in determining the ultimate champion of Breaking Brand 2024!

Breaking Brand 2024 marks a significant milestone for both the IBA-JU Business Club and IBA-JU itself, being the first offline inter-university business competition organized by the club at IBA-JU. The event's success is attributed to the unwavering support of Professor Dr. K. M. Zahidul Islam, Director of IBA-JU, and the club's moderators, Professor Dr. Ireen Akhter and Assistant Professor S M A Moudud Ahmed.

Led by its current President, S.M Fatimah Tuz Zohura Proteeti, the IBA-JU Business Club boasts an exceptional team of 75 members from the 29th, 30th, and 31st batches of the Institute. Their dedication and hard work have ensured a smooth competition and they concluded Breaking Brand 2024 on a truly grand note under her supervision and guidance!

Channel 24 HQ, Conference Hall played host to the much-anticipated Breaking Brand 2024 grand finale that was held on April 27th, 2024 with AK Azad MP and Chairman of Ha-Meem Group as the Chief Guest. In the end battle, Team Oracolo emerged victorious, claiming the title of BREAKING BRAND CHAMPION! Following closely behind were the runners-up: Team Party Planning Committee from BUP and Team Pixie Dust from IBADU, securing first runners-up and second runners-up positions respectively.