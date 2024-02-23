Anti-rape graffiti over Bangabandhu’s portrait at JU: 2 Chhatra Union leaders sued

JU Chief Security Officer Sudipto Shahin filed the case on behalf of the university at Ashulia police station on Thursday afternoon.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A case has been filed against Jahangirnagar University Chhatra Union president Amartya Roy and general secretary Anindya Ganguly for drawing anti-rape graffiti over Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait on the campus.

JU Chief Security Officer Sudipto Shahin filed the case on behalf of the university at Ashulia police station on Thursday (22 February) afternoon.

"According to the decision of the university syndicate, the case has been filed under the state law. I have completed the case work at Ashulia police station this afternoon," said Shahin.

Earlier on 20 February, the university administration expelled them for one year at a special syndicate meeting.

On 7 February, a section of the university's Chhatra Union (Amartya Roy-Riddha Anindya) reportedly painted anti-rape graffiti by removing Bangabandhu's portrait on the wall of the new arts building of the university.

Protesting the incident, two Chhatra League leaders sat on a hunger strike for four consecutive days since 15 February, demanding capital punishment for those involved.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam met the hunger strikers on the night of 18 February and assured them of punishment for those involved.

