IUB Environment Club hosts renowned scientist Dr Senjuti Saha at 'Nature's Route to Health' event

Photo: Courtesy

Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) Environment Club organised an event titled "Nature's Route to Health - Bridging the Divide," sponsored by Caarmate in collaboration with Project "Arodhya". The event, which aimed to highlight the interconnectedness of the environment and well-being, took place at the Multipurpose Hall of IUB, said a press release.

The initiative aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 15, and 17, showcasing an innovative approach to addressing health and the environment.

Distinguished guests, including Dr Senjuti Saha, director and senior scientist at the Child Health Research Foundation and recognised as one of the 100 scientists in Asia, lent credibility to the event.

Special guests Ashraful Haque Nobel, an Environment Specialist at USAID Bangladesh, and Dr K Ayaz Rabbani, head of the Department of Environmental Science and Management at IUB, added depth to the discussions.

Atif M Safi, head (in-charge) of the Division of Student Activities (DoSA), and Farhad Hossain, a junior officer at DoSA, also attended the programme. Club President Jannatul Ferdous Mohona hosted the event.

The event drew an engaged audience of students and club presidents, fostering collective learning and motivation through discussions and sessions. The IUB Music Club concluded the event with a performance that resonated with the theme.