HSC grads can enroll at University of London thru CHESS at UCB

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 10:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi students with Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or O-Levels will be able to gain direct entry into all the University of London degrees upon completion of Certificate of Higher Education in Social Sciences (CHESS) in Dhaka.

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the STS Group entity providing global education, launched the CHESS programme at its Gulshan campus on Saturday, reads a press statement on Tuesday (29 August).

"As the first higher education institution in Bangladesh to be given permission by the Ministry of Education to offer international university programmes, it has been our objective to open the door to high quality and affordable foreign education," said Professor Hew Gill, President and Provost at UCB. "We offer programmes under the academic direction of the London School of Economics, with world class educational content which will equip students with the skills that lead to careers as highly paid professionals."

Dr James Abdey, Associate Academic Director of UoL Programmes at LSE, said, "We are enthusiastic to support UCB in this innovative endeavour to enable HSC grads to study towards a University of London academic award right here in Dhaka."

Bangladeshis from all schools and curriculums now have the opportunity to get a world-class UK degree at home, added Professor Muhammad Ismail Hossain, Dean of Academic Affairs.

During the event, students and guardians were told that those who pass CHESS are guaranteed entry into the second year of the relevant UoL-LSE undergraduate degree programme at UCB, meaning that the students can complete UoL undergraduate degree programme in three years while staying in Bangladesh.

