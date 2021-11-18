HSC exams begin 2 December

Education

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:30 pm

Related News

HSC exams begin 2 December

Some 14 lakh candidates are sitting for the HSC and equivalent exams in 26,021 centres across the country

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:30 pm
HSC, equivalent exams result 2020
Representational image. Photo: File Photo

The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2020-21 academic session will begin on 2 December.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the disclosure in a press conference at the secretariat on Thursday.

Some 14 lakh candidates are sitting for the HSC and equivalent exams in 26,021 centres across the country. 

Due to the pandemic, this year's HSC tests will be held only on group-wise elective subjects with shortened syllabuses.

This means there will be no tests on compulsory subjects such as Bangla and English. HSC examinees will sit for tests on six subjects. The assessment on these subjects will be based on the previous public examinations. 

The exam will begin with Physics (paper 1) examination on 2 December morning. The examination will end on 30 December with Social Science (paper 2) and Social Work (paper 2) tests in the morning and Sports (paper 2) in the afternoon.

The government had to defer this year's HSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, HSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in April.

Last year, results of HSC examinees were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC results.
 

Top News

HSC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

Now | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

11m | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

21m | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka