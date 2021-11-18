HSC exams begin 2 December

The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations for 2020-21 academic session will begin on 2 December.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the disclosure in a press conference at the secretariat on Thursday.

Some 14 lakh candidates are sitting for the HSC and equivalent exams in 26,021 centres across the country.

Due to the pandemic, this year's HSC tests will be held only on group-wise elective subjects with shortened syllabuses.

This means there will be no tests on compulsory subjects such as Bangla and English. HSC examinees will sit for tests on six subjects. The assessment on these subjects will be based on the previous public examinations.

The exam will begin with Physics (paper 1) examination on 2 December morning. The examination will end on 30 December with Social Science (paper 2) and Social Work (paper 2) tests in the morning and Sports (paper 2) in the afternoon.

The government had to defer this year's HSC and equivalent examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, HSC and its equivalent exams are usually held in April.

Last year, results of HSC examinees were determined on the basis of their previous SSC and JSC results.

