Hundreds of students force way into Secretariat; demand re-evaluation of HSC, equivalent exams’ results

Hundreds of students today (23 October) have entered the Secretariat in protest against "discriminatory" HSC exam results, demanding re-evaluation of results and correction of errors.

The students were seen protesting near the main gate of building-6 of the Secretariat around 3pm, amid a thick presence of police and army personnel.

The Secretariat also houses the Ministry of Education.

Although the students were prevented by law enforcers, they pushed their way through chanting slogans.