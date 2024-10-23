Hundreds of students force way into Secretariat; demand re-evaluation of HSC, equivalent exams’ results

Education

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 05:21 pm

Related News

Hundreds of students force way into Secretariat; demand re-evaluation of HSC, equivalent exams’ results

The students were seen protesting near the main gate of building-6 of the Secretariat around 3pm

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 05:21 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Hundreds of students today (23 October) have entered the Secretariat in protest against "discriminatory" HSC exam results, demanding re-evaluation of results and correction of errors.

The students were seen protesting near the main gate of building-6 of the Secretariat around 3pm, amid a thick presence of police and army personnel. 

The Secretariat also houses the Ministry of Education.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Although the students were prevented by law enforcers, they pushed their way through chanting slogans.

Top News

HSC / Bangladesh / Results

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

6m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos