Dhaka edu board chairman resigns amid HSC students' demand for re-evaluation of results

Education

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 01:24 am

Related News

Dhaka edu board chairman resigns amid HSC students' demand for re-evaluation of results

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 01:24 am
Students entered the Dhaka Education Board premises today (20 October) and staged demonstration opposing the HSC results. Photo: UNB
Students entered the Dhaka Education Board premises today (20 October) and staged demonstration opposing the HSC results. Photo: UNB

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, has announced his resignation in the face of protests led by students demanding revaluation of HSC results and its equivalent examinations.

He will submit his resignation from the post of chairman to the Ministry of Education tomorrow, reports Prothom Alo. 

He also said the students' demands will be sent to the ministry.

Students besiege Ctg education board office demanding re-evaluation of results

The announcement comes after several students were injured in an attack allegedly by some staff of Dhaka Education Board when they were staging a demonstration earlier today (20 October).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Witnesses said a group of students under the banner of 'HSC-Batch 2024' entered the Dhaka Education Board premises today and staged a demonstration opposing the HSC results and terming it 'discriminatory'.

Four of the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

HSC students stage demo at Jashore edu board demanding re-evaluation of results

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar said the students who failed to pass the examinations were staging protests.

Some students might have sustained injuries while vandalising rooms of the education board, he added.

On 15 October, the results of HSC and its equivalent examinations were published.

Terming the results as discriminatory the students demanded the government to publish the results through mapping of all subjects.

The students had gathered in front of the Central Shaheed Minar and marched towards the education board.

Top News

Education board / HSC / HSC results / resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

12m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos