Dhaka edu board chairman resigns amid HSC students' demand for re-evaluation of results

Students entered the Dhaka Education Board premises today (20 October) and staged demonstration opposing the HSC results. Photo: UNB

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, has announced his resignation in the face of protests led by students demanding revaluation of HSC results and its equivalent examinations.

He will submit his resignation from the post of chairman to the Ministry of Education tomorrow, reports Prothom Alo.

He also said the students' demands will be sent to the ministry.

The announcement comes after several students were injured in an attack allegedly by some staff of Dhaka Education Board when they were staging a demonstration earlier today (20 October).

Witnesses said a group of students under the banner of 'HSC-Batch 2024' entered the Dhaka Education Board premises today and staged a demonstration opposing the HSC results and terming it 'discriminatory'.

Four of the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar said the students who failed to pass the examinations were staging protests.

Some students might have sustained injuries while vandalising rooms of the education board, he added.

On 15 October, the results of HSC and its equivalent examinations were published.

Terming the results as discriminatory the students demanded the government to publish the results through mapping of all subjects.

The students had gathered in front of the Central Shaheed Minar and marched towards the education board.