HSC students stage demo at Jashore edu board demanding re-evaluation of results

Hundreds of students from various colleges in Jashore today (20 October) staged a demonstration at the district's education board demanding re-evaluation of HSC results and its equivalent examinations.

As of 10pm, despite the intervention of the army, police, and the board Chairman Prof Morzina Akter, the students remain adamant about continuing their protest until their demands are met.

They alleged the board had manipulated the results.

They also claimed that despite an easy English exam, many failed the subject in large numbers and the evaluation process in the Jashore board was flawed, with errors in subject mapping.

The board chairman, however, dismissed the students' claims as unfounded.

Morzina Akter said, "Only a few students who performed poorly in the exams were protesting and some might have been misled by false information. There was nothing the board could do if students performed poorly in the exams."

Earlier in the day, the students gathered at the education board raising slogans and demanding their grievances be addressed.

At around 11:30am, they tried to enter the board premises in a procession but were stopped by the authorities who had locked the main gate. When the students became agitated and tried to break the lock, the authorities were forced to open the gate.

The results of HSC and equivalent examinations were published on 15 October. The pass rate in the Jashore board was 64.29%, with 9,749 students securing GPA 5.