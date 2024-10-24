HSC results: 26 arrested in case over students' demo at secretariat

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 26 students, who were among the 54 detained yesterday (23 October), in a case filed over their demonstration inside the secretariat demanding re-evaluation of the "discriminatory results" of HSC and equivalent examinations.

Moreover, 28 students were released under their guardians' custody, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (DC - Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Talebur Rahman today (24 October). The case was filed at the Shahbagh police station by an official of the secretariat last night, he said.

At least 60-70 unidentified people were also accused in the case.

Hundreds of students, mostly those who failed or performed poorly in the HSC exams, entered the secretariat yesterday afternoon protesting "discriminatory" HSC results and demanding re-evaluation and correction of errors.

They protested in front of the main gate of Building 6 of the secretariat, where the education ministry is located, at around 3pm, amid a thick presence of police and army personnel. At one point, the law enforcement personnel chased and dispersed the students, detaining 54 of them.