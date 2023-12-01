'GEMS Corner' shatters glass ceiling to help girls break taboo

Some students of Shahid Smriti High School in Dhaka play the “Hard Break” game which consists of about 50 cards containing various awareness messages. The picture was taken recently. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

In a bold step beyond conventional norms in Bangladesh, two schools in the Nawabpur Road and Gulistan areas of Dhaka are challenging the stigma surrounding discussions on reproductive health and societal changes.

Students at the schools are engaged in a unique initiative named "GEMS Corner," showcasing a ground-breaking approach to engage in open and honest discussions about these often taboo subjects and combat child marriage.

GEMS Corner, an acronym for Gender Equity Movement in School, is a pioneering addition alongside mainstream education.

Each GEMS Corner is equipped with a computer, literature on child marriage and sexual and reproductive health, and various interactive elements.

These two schools in Dhaka are among 22 schools under the "Child Bride to Bookworm" project undertaken by Plan International Bangladesh and its partner organisation "Shurovi".

The initiative aims to empower students, particularly from low-income communities, with knowledge of critical issues such as child marriage, violence, child labour, and sexual and reproductive health. This initiative allows students to understand and discuss these topics, fostering awareness and encouraging dialogue.

Mamataz Begum, assistant teacher at Shahid Smritee High School, spoke of her involvement in a training programme related to the project, where students are educated on the consequences of child marriage and the importance of societal changes.

A GEMS Corner includes a confidential box where students can anonymously submit questions, fostering a safe space for discussions.

Kripa Veer, a class 8th student at Shahid Smritee High School, used to play with six female classmates.

She says, "Now, I feel much more confident. I used to hesitate to talk to teachers before, but not anymore. I can now understand the consequences of child marriage. With increasing age, I am aware of the physical and mental changes happening to me. I am now educating my family and relatives about the consequences of child marriage.

"Even if my family wants, they cannot marry me off early. I am very conscious of my rights."

Bazlur Rashid, an assistant headmaster of Shahid Smritee High School, highlighted the positive impact of the initiative on students' understanding, emphasising that creating awareness among students can significantly contribute to reducing the prevalence of child marriage.

The project also involves a Child Marriage Prevention Committee, ensuring active student involvement and a holistic approach to combating the issue.

SM Shakhawat Hossain, acting head teacher of Graduates High School, said, "We will continue it in our own way even though we have financial constraints."

Mentioning that the project tenure is scheduled to end soon, he said it should get an extension.

Bangladesh has been grappling with a high rate of child marriage, with 51% of girls getting married before the age of 18, according to the World Population Situation Report 2023.

The legal framework, including the Child Marriage Restraint Act of 2017, prohibits marriage below 18 for girls and below 21 for boys, but the practice remains prevalent.

The GEMS Corner project has benefited 10,079 children from slum areas directly. Collaborating with teachers, school management committees, parents, and marginalised families, the project has created a positive influence on reducing school dropout.

This innovative initiative, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and implemented by Plan International Bangladesh, will continue until December this year.

Kabita Bose, Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh, said, "We support GEMS Corner for eliminating gender-based discrimination, promoting equal opportunities, challenging gender stereotypes, and ensuring that all students have access to a safe, inclusive, and supportive educational environment."