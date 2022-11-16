DU Population Sciences department holds freshers’ reception, farewell 

DU Population Sciences department holds freshers’ reception, farewell 

Dhaka University Population Sciences department has hosted the farewell of 5th and 6th batch and the reception of 10th and 11th batch students at RC Majumdar Arts Auditorium.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr ASM Maqsood Kamal was present as the chief guest on the occasion Wednesday (16 November), said a press release. 

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Zia Rahman was the special guest and the founding chairman of the department Prof Dr AKM Nuru-un Nabi spoke as the guest of honour in the program presided over by the department chairman Prof Dr Md Rabiul Haque.

Associate Professor of the Department Dr Gaylan Piari Tarannum Dana gave the welcome speech.

 

