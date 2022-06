Education Minister Dipu Moni has tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister provided samples for Covid test on Saturday morning as she was feeling ill.

Her test result came positive this evening. She is currently in isolation at her official residence.

The DGHS reported 304 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Health officials recorded a 5.94% positivity rate for the virus during the period with 5,122 samples tested across the country.