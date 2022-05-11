Dipu Moni inaugurates ‘Edutube Quiz Contest’

Education

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 01:49 pm

Dipu Moni inaugurates 'Edutube Quiz Contest'

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 01:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Education Minister Dipu Moni inaugurated the "Edutube Quiz Contest 2022" with the participation of secondary school students.

The minister was the chief guest at the inaugural programme organised by Ethics Advance Technology Limited (EATL) on Tuesday in Hotel Sheraton Dhaka, said a press release.

The event was presided over by MA Mubin Khan, managing director, EATL.

Shyam Sundar Sikder, chairman, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Prof Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, vice chancellor of the National University were present as special guests. Country Director of the World Bank's Bangladesh Office Dr Mercy M Tembon was present as the guest of honor.

Students across the country will be able to participate via online registration and win prizes in the EduTube Quiz Contest. Registration will be open from 10 May to 9 June.

After completing the competition from the district and divisional level, the final stage competition will be organised in Dhaka with 16 teams from 8 Divisions.

There will be prizes in each stage of the competition, and the winning team in the final round will get the first prize of Tk5 lakh and the runner-up team will get the second prize of Tk3 lakh. Overall, the 128 winning teams will get a total of Tk26 lakh.

According to the media release, EATL's Edutube is a knowledge platform. Many educational institutions of the country are conducting their online education activities through EduTube LMS.

The World Bank is involved with this initiative as Knowledge Partner, Huawei as Technology Partner, and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) as Strategic Partner.

 

