Govt to form committees to scrutinise feasibility of nationalising private educational institutions

The government will form two separate committees by the end of August to scrutinise the rationale of nationalising the country's private educational institutions as demanded by protesting teachers, Education Minister Dipu Moni said today (19 July).

"One of the committees will examine financial feasibility and the other will examine institutional capacity," she said during a meeting with the protesters and leaders of other teachers' organisations at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital on Wednesday.

However, she added that it will not be possible to nationalise the private institutions before the upcoming parliamentary elections. "Considering the global financial situation, it is not possible for the government to shoulder such a huge financial responsibility now."

She called on the protesting teachers to stop the programme and return to class.

Summer vacation cancelled

Meanwhile, the minister announced that the summer vacation of educational institutions has been cancelled for this year due to the upcoming national polls.

She said the summer vacation will be coordinated with the winter vacation in December.

"Exams in educational institutions will be finished by November in view of the national elections. Regular classes will continue from next Sunday," she said.

The education minister also directed teachers to conclude all classes, hold the annual examination and finish the evaluation of tests by 30 November.

Deputy Minister of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Technical and Madrasa Education Division Senior Secretary Md Kamal Hossain, Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Prof Nehal Ahmed were present in the meeting among others.