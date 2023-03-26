Zia tried to turn Bangladesh into Pakistan: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said Ziaur Rahman tried to take Bangladesh back to Pakistan blocking the path of liberation that started with a great spirit of freedom after the war.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the felicitation ceremony of freedom fighters at Chandpur Shilpakala Academy organized by the Chandpur district administration on the occasion of Independence Day.

"We got proof of that when Bangabandhu's name was banned after his assassination, 'Joy Bangla' was banned, and Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was banned. Freedom fighters were killed all over the country," she said.

"They put in power the chiefs of Al-Badr, Razakar, and Al-Sham, who were engaged in destroying this country, committed war crimes, and crimes against humanity," the education minister added.