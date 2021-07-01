Dhaka University celebrates 100th anniversary virtually  

Dhaka University authorities celebrated the 100th anniversary of the institution through an online programme today.

No physical event was held on campus to mark the day due to the ongoing pandemic, said a press release.

As part of the celebration, the programme started with national anthem, hoisting of the national flag and Dhaka University flag and balloons at the premises of Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman spoke as the chief guest at the programme.

"The main event of the centenary will be held on 1 November. President and DU Chancellor Abdul Hamid will grace the occasion as the chief guest to inaugurate the main centenary celebrations," he said.

He also inaugurated the tree-plantation programme on the occasion of the 100th anniversary by planting a Buddha Coconut sapling on the premises of Curzon hall.

A virtual discussion will be held at 4 pm in the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom, where eminent linguist, columnist and intellectual Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will present the keynote paper titled "Centenary of Dhaka University: Looking Back".

The virtual conference will be aired live on Facebook.