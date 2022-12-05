Deputy VC of RMIT University pays courtesy call on DU VC

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of RMIT University of Australia Prof Dr Calum Drummond called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman Monday (4 December) at the latter's office of the university.

He was accompanied by Prof Dr Suresh Bhargava of the same university. Chairman of BCSIR Prof Dr Md Aftab Ali Shaikh was present on this occasion, said a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of enhancing ongoing joint collaborative academic and research programs being conducted by the University of Dhaka and RMIT University, Australia.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman apprised the guests of a brief history of Dhaka University and its academic and research activities. He stressed the need for undertaking more joint collaborative academic and research programs among different universities across the world to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of RMIT University of Australia Prof Dr Calum Drummond is currently on a visit to Bangladesh to attend BCSIR Congress on Integrated Approach for Adapting 4IR.