‘CUMUN 2023’ is to unveil on January 25th

With the theme of "Promoting Adherence to Human Rights for Cessation of Violence through Peaceful Cohesion", the Chittagong University Model United Nations 2023 (CUMUN 2023) is going to begin on Wednesday.

After three years, the prominent club is holding its signature event. Around 400 enthusiastic youths from about 50 institutions are expected to participate in the four-day-long conference. The event details were announced in a press conference on January 22.

During a Press Conference in Chittagong University Journalist Association Office, the Secretary General of Chittagong University Model United Nations 2023, Mr. Debjuty Dhar said, "Students from renowned institutions such as Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, North South University will be present to seize the opportunity of exercising the United Nations curriculum along with having intense discussions on global concurrent crises throughout the four days of the conference from 25th to 28th January."

In this conference, ten committees including UNSC, DISEC, UNHRC, CCPCJ, OPEC, UNCTAD, UNDP, UNFCCC, IP, and National Parliament have been set up to entertain the delegates from India, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Timor-Leste, and all across Bangladesh. Young policy enthusiasts will have a platform to sharpen their skills while flaunting their diplomatic and research excellence.

Honorable Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University Professor Dr. Shireen Akhter will be present there as Chief Guest. Chittagong University Pro-VC Professor Dr. Benu Kumar Dey will join as special guest of this program. Chittagong University Proctor Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan, another faculty Dean and a special representative from UNB will also be present at the program as guests.

United Nations Information Centre, Dhaka and United Nations Bangladesh are partnering with this prominent conference of the MUN fraternity of the country. In this Program The Business Standard is the English Media Partner.