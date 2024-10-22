5 arrested in connection with attack on Chittagong University students

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 02:35 pm
22 October, 2024, 02:35 pm

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Police arrested five people in connection with attacks, vandalism, and assault on students near the Chittagong University (CU) railway station.

The suspects were arrested from different areas under the Hathajari police station in the early hours today (22 October), according to police.

The arrested include Ilyas Farooq, 40,, Suman, 29, Istiaq Ahmed, 22, Rashed, 30, and Abu Taher, 55. All are residents of various localities within Hathajari.

Superintendent of Chattogram District Police Raihan Uddin Khan confirmed the arrests and said that efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining suspects. He added that additional police forces have been deployed around Chittagong University to ensure law and order in the aftermath of the incident.

These arrests follow an incident allegedly led by local Jubo League leader Hanif and his brother Iqbal, in which a group of students was attacked and beaten early on 21 October near the railway station. The attackers also caused extensive property damage in the area.

Following the attack, tensions flared on CU campus, prompting heightened security measures. A case was filed under the Speedy Trial Act against 25 to 30 unidentified individuals at Hathajari Police Station the same day. The investigation led to the swift arrests.

Chattogram / Chittagong University / arrest

