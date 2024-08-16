‘Incoordination’: One coordinator, 4 co-coordinators resign from student movement’s Ctg university unit

One coordinator and four co-coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s Chittagong University unit read out a written statement at a press conference on 16 August. Photo: TBS

One coordinator and four co-coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have resigned from the movement's Chittagong University (CU) unit citing a 'lack of coordination' between leaders.

CU coordinator Sumaiya Sikder, and co-coordinators Al Masnoon, Isha Dey, Drub Barua, and Saiduzzaman Ridwan announced their resignation at a press conference held at the CU Journalists Association's office on Friday (16 August) at 5:00pm.

In a written statement, they said coordinators of the movement are not accountable to the common students and are giving various one-sided excuses for their actions.

"We have strongly condemned and protested the incoordination and bad politics that we have seen since the beginning," they said.

In the statement, they also said there were various debates about rationality and irrationality in demanding the resignation of proctors and provosts of the university.

"We also sought their [provosts, proctors] resignations, but step by step. We demanded that the VC resign after ensuring the arrival of students on campus and their safety, banning all forms of nepotism, [hall] grabbing, and party politics in the university. But the other coordinators determined the future of the campus without hearing any opinions. Even the coordinators' committee did not follow a proper process of discussing student feedback."

They also stated that initially, there were 22 coordinators at CU. Later, on 5 August, the number of coordinators was increased to 30. "The key coordinators were also unable to come to a decision regarding the new additions to the committee. Such incidents, the lack of accountability and the fascist rhetoric of labelling [people as supporters of certain parties] raise natural questions in our minds. They are not proactive in ensuring students' participation in campus reforms. They could have made better decisions about making sure students get their hall rooms without forcing the provosts to resign."

They announced that from now on they will not be participating in any programmes organised under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

"We have no relation with the programmes that will be held. We have always been and always will be on the side of common students."