Student caught with gun while leaving CU hall

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 06:43 pm

CU students held him in front of AF Rahman Hall at 3pm today (11 August). Photo: TBS
A student of the Chittagong University (CU) was caught when he was leaving the hall allegedly with a loaded gun. 

He identified himself as Daud Salman and said he is a student of the 2013-14 session of the Department of Sociology of the university.

Students held him in front of AF Rahman Hall at 3pm today (11 August) after he left room 415 of the hall.

Ibrahim Roni, CU coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said, "He [Daud] called me to get into the hall to retrieve some certificates and marksheets. I told him one of us will go with him. But he didn't listen and forcefully entered the hall.

"When he came out, we checked his belongings and found some ganja along with a loaded gun."

Ibrahim also said, "He tried to attack us when we held him. None of us will take the law into our own hands. So, we have informed the army. They will come and take necessary measures."

