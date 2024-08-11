CU students declare university administration ‘unwanted on campus’

11 August, 2024
Protesters at CU on 11 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Protesters at CU on 11 August 2024. Photo: TBS

A group of Chittagong University (CU) students have declared the university administration, including Vice Chancellor Dr Abu Taher, as 'unwanted' on campus. 

"The current shameless administration in Chittagong University is compromising with a group to sustain themselves," Abdur Rahman, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said today (11 August) at around 1:00pm.

The student leader alleged that the CU administration is conspiring to maintain student politics in the university and "hand over the dormitory halls to one party".

"We gave the vice chancellor an ultimatum to resign but he did not. We have declared this shameless vice-chancellor unwanted in the university. He can no longer enter this university," said Abdur.

Earlier on the day, at around 11:00am, students brought out a procession from the Zero Point area and gathered in front of the Administration Building, chanting slogans against the VC. 

Yesterday, the RU proctorial body, including three provosts, resigned from their posts. Today, 10 assistant proctors have followed suit, the university's Registrar (acting) M Noor Ahmed confirmed to The Business Standard.

