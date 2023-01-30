CU BCL activists vandalise VC office, block shuttle train

A faction of the Chittagong University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked and vandalised the office of the vice-chancellor of the university "being angry for not appointing their preferred candidate as a teacher".

Aggrieved BCL leaders, known as followers of CU BCL vice-president Moinul Islam Russel, also blocked the shuttle train, the main means of transport for thousands of students of the university, which continued till 9:00pm.

The university's 541st Syndicate meeting on Monday recommended the appointment of some teachers in the departments of Marine Science, Oceanography, Mathematics, and Political Science.

Then, the BCL activists attacked the vice-chancellor's office and vandalised flower tubs and various ceramics as their preferred candidate was not appointed despite being competent for the post.

Their preferred candidate, Raiyan Ahmmed, was a student of the oceanography department from 2013-14 academic session and a former member of the central executive council of BCL.

Admitting the incident, CU BCL vice-president Moinul Islam Russel said, "Being aggrieved with the appointment of a faculty in the oceanography department who was a Chhatra Shibir leader and activist of the anti-quota reform movement, we came to the VC office to talk to her over the issue. At one stage of a scuffle, some angry activists vandalised some valuables there."

BCL activists who attacked the VC office are known followers of Chattogram City Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin.

CU proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan told The Business Standard that some youths attacked the vice-chancellor's office. Legal Action would be taken against those involved in the attack and vandalism. We are trying to talk to the pupil who blocked the shuttle train.

He also said, "We have blocked the university shuttle train. The blockade will continue until the appointment of those people as teachers who were involved in the politics of Jamaat-Shibir, is cancelled

However, Rezaul Haque Rubel, the president of CU unit BCL, said, "Those who vandalised are not members of the BCL. Train compartment-based politics are banned in the CU BCL. The administration will take action against people who create anarchy on the campus in the name of Chhatra League."