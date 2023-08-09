CoU admin adamant on expulsion of student journalist

Despite encountering widespread protests against the temporary expulsion of Iqbal Manowar, a reporter for Jaijaidin and an English department student at Comilla University (CoU), the university administration remains adamant in its decision.

As the matter has not been resolved yet, a legal notice has been sent to eight individuals, including the vice-chancellor of the university, urging the withdrawal of Iqbal's expulsion order.

On behalf of Iqbal Manowar, Lawyer Shihab Uddin Khan sent this legal notice to the Education Ministry's secretary, UGC's chairman, Comilla University's vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar, proctor, public relations officer, and Marketing Department's chairman on Wednesday.

The legal notice stipulates that if the expulsion order is not withdrawn within the next three days, a case will be filed in accordance with the Constitution.

Furthermore, the notice highlights the absence of a disciplinary board and rules, as mandated by section 32 of the Comilla University Act-2006.

The notice further asserts that the expulsion is a breach of the right to media freedom.

Barrister Shihab Uddin Khan conveyed to The Business Standard, "Iqbal's action of reporting the news was a professional duty, separate from his role as a university student. The authorities also did not clarify on the basis of which law they expelled him."

The university administration contends that the university's reputation suffered due to the publication of the report, alleging distortion of the vice-chancellor's statement.

Protests against the issue have emerged from the Comilla University Journalists' Association, alongside campus journalists nationwide and journalists based in Dhaka.

The issue

During the CoU Marketing Department's event, the vice-chancellor's statement about corruption and development in Bangladesh was reported online under the title "Corruption is happening, therefore development is happening in Bangladesh: Comilla University vice-chancellor."

Following social media criticism and backlash, Iqbal Manowar was temporarily expelled from the university on August 2 for allegedly misrepresenting the vice-chancellor's statement in the news.

In response, CoU Vice-Chancellor AFM Abdul Moin clarified that the published article presented a fragmented version of his statement and emphasised his intention to encourage students' critical thinking skills.

What experts are saying

Dr Gitiara Nasreen, professor at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka, told TBS, "The disciplinary actions taken by the university, including temporary dismissal, in response to campus journalist Iqbal's report, are undesirable.

"Parties dissatisfied with Iqbal's news in Jaijaidin have the option to file a complaint with the press council. But subjecting a student journalist to disciplinary measures for his work is unlawful," the professor said.

"Such a move by a university authority raises concerns about the image of the university. This attempt to suppress the voice of journalism is indicative of the attempt to suppress the freedom of speech," she added.

On 6 August, Iqbal received a letter from the investigation committee and is scheduled to present a written statement to the investigation committee on 10 August.

In this regard, Iqbal told TBS, "I am directly addressed as 'guilty' in the letter. So I wrote a letter to the registrar on Wednesday, inquiring about the committee's details, the required content of my response, and the specific complaints."

Former Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique told TBS, "While the investigation committee can address complaints, it is not within their purview to label someone as guilty in a letter. It will be a biased decision if the committee calls him guilty from the beginning."

CoU Acting Registrar Amirul Islam Chowdhury informed TBS that Iqbal's temporary expulsion was decided by a high-level committee based on a complaint from the proctorial body. The investigation committee is presently reviewing the case, and any future decision will be taken according to the report.

In response to queries regarding the university's legal basis and specific reasons for the expulsion, Amirul mentioned, "I cannot say anything about this."