CoU admin adamant on expulsion of student journalist

Education

Md Jahidul Islam
09 August, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 10:48 pm

Related News

CoU admin adamant on expulsion of student journalist

 A legal notice has been sent to eight individuals, including the vice-chancellor of the university, urging the withdrawal of Iqbal’s expulsion order

Md Jahidul Islam
09 August, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 10:48 pm
Iqbal Monowar. File Photo: Collected
Iqbal Monowar. File Photo: Collected

Despite encountering widespread protests against the temporary expulsion of Iqbal Manowar, a reporter for Jaijaidin and an English department student at Comilla University (CoU), the university administration remains adamant in its decision.

As the matter has not been resolved yet, a legal notice has been sent to eight individuals, including the vice-chancellor of the university, urging the withdrawal of Iqbal's expulsion order.

On behalf of Iqbal Manowar, Lawyer Shihab Uddin Khan sent this legal notice to the Education Ministry's secretary, UGC's chairman, Comilla University's vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar, proctor, public relations officer, and Marketing Department's chairman on Wednesday.

The legal notice stipulates that if the expulsion order is not withdrawn within the next three days, a case will be filed in accordance with the Constitution.

Furthermore, the notice highlights the absence of a disciplinary board and rules, as mandated by section 32 of the Comilla University Act-2006.

The notice further asserts that the expulsion is a breach of the right to media freedom.

Barrister Shihab Uddin Khan conveyed to The Business Standard, "Iqbal's action of reporting the news was a professional duty, separate from his role as a university student. The authorities also did not clarify on the basis of which law they expelled him."

The university administration contends that the university's reputation suffered due to the publication of the report, alleging distortion of the vice-chancellor's statement.

Protests against the issue have emerged from the Comilla University Journalists' Association, alongside campus journalists nationwide and journalists based in Dhaka.

The issue

During the CoU Marketing Department's event, the vice-chancellor's statement about corruption and development in Bangladesh was reported online under the title "Corruption is happening, therefore development is happening in Bangladesh: Comilla University vice-chancellor."

Following social media criticism and backlash, Iqbal Manowar was temporarily expelled from the university on August 2 for allegedly misrepresenting the vice-chancellor's statement in the news.

In response, CoU Vice-Chancellor AFM Abdul Moin clarified that the published article presented a fragmented version of his statement and emphasised his intention to encourage students' critical thinking skills.

What experts are saying

Dr Gitiara Nasreen, professor at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka, told TBS, "The disciplinary actions taken by the university, including temporary dismissal, in response to campus journalist Iqbal's report, are undesirable.

"Parties dissatisfied with Iqbal's news in Jaijaidin have the option to file a complaint with the press council. But subjecting a student journalist to disciplinary measures for his work is unlawful," the professor said.

"Such a move by a university authority raises concerns about the image of the university. This attempt to suppress the voice of journalism is indicative of the attempt to suppress the freedom of speech," she added.

On 6 August, Iqbal received a letter from the investigation committee and is scheduled to present a written statement to the investigation committee on 10 August.

In this regard, Iqbal told TBS, "I am directly addressed as 'guilty' in the letter. So I wrote a letter to the registrar on Wednesday, inquiring about the committee's details, the required content of my response, and the specific complaints."

Former Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique told TBS, "While the investigation committee can address complaints, it is not within their purview to label someone as guilty in a letter. It will be a biased decision if the committee calls him guilty from the beginning."

CoU Acting Registrar Amirul Islam Chowdhury informed TBS that Iqbal's temporary expulsion was decided by a high-level committee based on a complaint from the proctorial body. The investigation committee is presently reviewing the case, and any future decision will be taken according to the report.

In response to queries regarding the university's legal basis and specific reasons for the expulsion, Amirul mentioned, "I cannot say anything about this."

Bangladesh / Top News

Comilla University / Education / expulsion / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

48m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

2h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil