Canadian University of Bangladesh organises counselling session for sensitising students against drugs

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) arranged a counselling session to sensitise students against drugs, said a press release. 

The session was organized jointly by the School of Business, Mental Health Club of CUB and Prothom Alo Trust and took place in the CUB Auditorium at 3:00pm on Tuesday. 

The session was conducted by the renowned psychiatrist and former director of National Institute of Mental Health, Dr Mohit Kamal.

During the session, they discussed strategies for promoting a drug-free culture on campus and providing support to students who may be struggling with drug addiction.

They also provided information on resources available to students, such as counseling services and rehabilitation programmes. 

At the event, Canadian University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr HM Jahirul Haque, Dean of School of Business Professor Zahurul Alam, Head of School of Business Professor S M Arifuzaman and other teachers and students were present.

 

Canadian University of Bangladesh

