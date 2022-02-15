On-campus round of Hult Prize at BUBT kicks off

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 11:48 am

On-campus round of Hult Prize at BUBT kicks off

The annual Hult Prize competition seeks to develop and launch the most appealing social business idea- a start-up firm that addresses serious challenges confronting billions of people on a daily basis. The winning team will get a one-million-dollar seed investment, as well as mentorship and guidance from the worldwide business community

Hult Prize at BUBT. Photo: Courtesy
Hult Prize at BUBT. Photo: Courtesy

The Hult Prize is a competition that collects ideas from university level students by challenging them a current social problem connected to energy, education, water access and food security. It is in partnership with the United Nations, is the world's largest student organization helping to inspire students from more than 3,000 campuses in 121 countries.

According to a press release, this foundation is continuously working on youth empowerment and social entrepreneurship. The purpose of this foundation is to transform the young people into possible future leaders to make positive change in the world around them. 

The annual Hult Prize competition seeks to develop and launch the most appealing social business idea- a start-up firm that addresses serious challenges confronting billions of people on a daily basis. The winning team will get a one-million-dollar seed investment, as well as mentorship and guidance from the worldwide business community.

This year's Hult Prize on-campus event at the Bangladesh University of Business & Technology - BUBT was initiated on 16th January after the relaunch of Hult Prize. As the students of the BUBT have been showing their expertise and talent through this entrepreneurial platform for the previous few years, this year was not any exception. The theme for this year's competition is "Getting the world Back to work" Participants will have to come up with an idea and ways of executing it to create up to two thousand jobs by year 2024. The Campus Director of Hult Prize at BUBT, Fahim Mahmood Haque, had designed this on-campus event plans with some new initiatives which might add a new chapter of glory on this journey during the pandemic. The registration window opened on 7th February. The students of BUBT will need to participate as a group consisting of 3-4 members. Due to the overwhelming response, the registration deadline had been prolonged to February 17, 2022. The winning teams of the on-campus round will be taking part in the next phases of the Hult Prize where they will be competing for 1 million US Dollars in seed money for their start-up. If you believe you have what it takes, don't hesitate to participate. The global economy is coming back slowly. It is the best time to make a high-impact by designing job-creating business.

The registration link for the Hult Prize at BUBT on campus round is given below: https://oncampus.hultprize.org/bubt

So, Participate & Be a leader, Be the Person to Change the world!

