British Council unveils GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Bangladeshi students across diverse disciplines

British Council GREAT Scholarships are now live. In partnership with the UK government's GREAT Britain campaign, GREAT Scholarships offer students from Bangladesh the opportunity to undertake postgraduate taught studies in the UK from autumn 2024, across various fields of study.

This year 71 UK universities are offering 15 postgraduate GREAT scholarships to Bangladeshi students as part of the programme, across a variety of subjects like Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology Design, Humanities, Dance and more, reads a press statement.

Each GREAT scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 that will be paid towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course in the UK for the 2024-25 academic year.

The GREAT Scholarships programme 2024 also offers 3 scholarships for Justice and Law studies, to Bangladeshi students, in partnership with the Ministry for Justice. These scholarships are offered at 3 participating higher education institutions, delivering outstanding programs in the legal field. Bangladeshi students interested in pursuing various courses such as human rights, property law, criminal justice, commercial law and more can apply for these scholarships.

Additionally, for the 2024-25 academic year there Science and Technology scholarships available across 2 UK Universities. Bangladeshi students have the opportunity to apply for courses covering a variety of science and technology-related subjects, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable engineering, and psychology, among others, at any of the participating higher education institutions.

The GREAT Scholarships aim to widen access to UK education in Bangladesh and celebrates the diverse range of institutions in the UK that offer a vast number of courses for students to choose from. With over thousands of Bangladeshi students choosing to study in the UK each year, the GREAT Scholarships aim to build on the strong links between the UK and Bangladesh and continue to welcome all Bangladeshi students to the UK.

Students intending to apply for the scholarships must have received an offer of entry from one of the participating universities and must satisfy all entry requirements for the chosen course as stated by the respective university.