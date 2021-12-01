"BRANDrill 4.0" goes live

Alesha Agro Presents BRANDrill 4.0 Powered by Alesha Pharmacy
Alesha Agro Presents BRANDrill 4.0 Powered by Alesha Pharmacy

Voice of Business proudly inaugurates "Alesha Agro Presents BRANDrill 4.0 Powered by Alesha Pharmacy", the ultimate branding-based competition on behalf of the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), University of Dhaka.

The competition is aimed at covering universities from all around Bangladesh. 

The registration process for the fourth season of BRANDrill has begun on 15 November 2021 and will continue till 2 December 2021, states a press release. 

 The competition will consist of three rigorous rounds. The first round will take place soon after the registration process ends where they will have to solve and submit a case online. In the second round, participants have to submit OVC and recorded video presentations. 

Before the final round, a workshop will be organized for the participants on online branding and necessary instructions. The top teams will then make it to the final round and compete for the winning positions. The Champion team will receive BDT 70,000 as prize money while the first and second runners-up will receive BDT 50,000 and BDT 30,000 respectively. Moreover, the Champion team will have direct access to the internship program of the event's strategic partner "Pathao" while the first and second runner-up teams will be fast-tracked to the interview. Keeping in mind the threats of Covid-19, all the activities of this event will be held virtually. 

Voice of Business club is the first and only magazine publication and business club of the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka. Since its inception in 2007, the club has been arranging seminars, workshops, writing contests, and case competitions and has successfully published 11 issues of their magazine to date. 

To learn more about BRANDrill 4.0 keep your eyes on the Facebook page of "Voice of Business". The event link of "Alesha Agro Ltd. Presents BRANDrill 4.0 Powered by Alesha Pharmacy" is given below: 

https://facebook.com/events/s/alesha-agro-presents-brandrill/30863080749...

BRANDrill 4.0 / Voice of Business / Alesha Pharmacy

