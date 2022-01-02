Voice of Business wraps up another successful BRANDrill

Photo: Courtesy

Voice of Business has successfully wrapped up yet another season of its flagship competition 'BRANDrill' virtually amid Omicron scares in the country.

Team Voyagers, Bandits of Levin and Team GG achieved the title of the session's winner, 1st and 2nd runners-up respectively, said a press release.

This year, more than 200 teams participated in the 'Alesha Agro presents BRANDdrill 4.0 powered by Alesha Pharmacy' through online registration. After the first round, only 30 teams were qualified for the next round based on their results from Online Case Submission.

In the second round, teams were required to submit an OVC and a recorded video presentation, on the basis of which six teams were selected as finalists for the third and final round.

The six finalist teams attended an Online Branding Workshop where instructions for the Grand Finale were provided to them. With this knowledge, they were then made to compete in an Online Presentation which determined their final positions in the competition.

'BRANDrill' – a nationwide branding competition that gives students an understanding of how branding is done in real life - is an event organised by the Voice of Business.

Voice of Business (VoB) is a student-run publication, based in the Faculty of Business Studies of the University of Dhaka, which mainly publishes an annual magazine for business enthusiasts. In addition, the club also arranges job fairs, business competitions, workshops, and seminars to help ease the way of students into the real corporate world.

