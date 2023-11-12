Voice of Business warmly embraces new committee

Corporates

Press Release
12 November, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 02:02 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Voice of Business, the first and only business magazine club at the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, established back in 2007, celebrated a spectacular event day of Committee Handover Ceremony and the announcement of the new cabinet members, underscoring a significant moment for everyone present.

The event took place on 10 November at the Management FBS Club Limited, Rupayan Trade Centre, Dhaka.

The event started with honouring the outstanding achievements and contributions of its current executives, recognising their pivotal roles in the club's past success. A token of appreciation was given to them titled as "Voice of Business Knights Award" to only 13 executives for their unmatched dedication. The deserving executives were promoted to associate positions, acknowledging their participation and hard work. The event provided an opportunity to introduce and welcome the new executives, injecting fresh perspectives and energy into the Voice of Business family. Furthermore, the esteemed alumni shared their valuable experiences and insights, offering inspiration to all.

The event peaked its excitement when the prior cabinet members passed the torch to their successors, ensuring a seamless continuation of the club's mission. And finally, the most awaited moment arrived when the event concluded with the announcement of the new leaders for the positions of editorial head, general secretary, and president, marking a pivotal moment for the club's leadership. The Heads and Deputy Heads for the new committee also undertook their roles. This was truly an overwhelming moment for the Voice of Business family with a rush of mixed emotions and fun-filled sweet memories experienced by all its members.

According to the new President of Voice of Business Nafij Al Shaikh "My commitment is to serve you with the utmost dedication and commitment. With a bunch of highly skilled subordinates, I am confident that we will uphold the club's legacy over the upcoming years".

The newly appointed General Secretary Naima Zia expressed with gratitude that "I cannot thank enough my seniors and alumni who think me worth of this title. Looking forward to contribute more to this club for the betterment & continue the legacy of Voice of Business by empowering the leadership within".

The Chief Editor of the new committee, Sadea Naowar Khan gave a commitment to her subordinates by saying, "I think it's fitting to say, as I move forward assuming my new role, I hope to create a similar space for my juniors that I have so far experienced from my own seniors in the club."

This event was not only a celebration of the committee handover but also a glimpse into the bright future that Voice of Business envisions. The club remains committed to its mission of nurturing future business professionals, providing a platform for their voices to be heard, and fostering connections with the corporate world.

For more information about the Voice of Business Club and their activities, please visit the vob.net or contact the [email protected]

 

