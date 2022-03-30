BRAC University, University of Lincoln inks pact on academic cooperation

BRAC University has signed an agreement on academic cooperation with the University of Lincoln recently, the first of its kind to be undertaken by a university from Bangladesh with this reputed educational institution.

BRAC University Vice Chancellor Prof Vincent Chang signed the agreement with his counterpart from University of Lincoln, Prof Neal Juster, reads a press release.

The signing took place while Prof Chang was visiting University of Lincoln on an invitation.

The agreement enables BRAC University students to start their Bachelor of Business Administration degree at BRAC University and finish it at the University of Lincoln, with a scholarship.

It also centres on the promotion of joint research and publication, student, administrative staff and faculty mobility between the two institutions; opportunities for joint initiatives to pursue each institution's mission and vision, joint PhD supervision and support for faculty of BRAC Business School and support for progression to postgraduate programs at the University of Lincoln.