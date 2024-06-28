BOU honours retired teachers, employees

A grand felicitation and reunion ceremony for retired teachers and employees of Bangladesh Open University (BOU) was held at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Conference and Training Center of BOU on Thursday (27 June).

Speaking as the chief guest, BOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhter, said, "Those who have crossed three decades at BOU with their hard work, sweat, and intelligence will always be respected by us. Our little effort may not be able to give the value of their work, but it is a matter of great joy that we have all gathered today," reads a press release.

He expressed his hope that the retired teachers and employees of BOU will continue to contribute to the building of a Smart Bangladesh with their constructive advice and cooperation.

He also instructed the concerned departments to work more sincerely to remove pension complexities and ensure that pensioners can withdraw their money easily in the shortest possible time.

The vice-chancellor called upon the retired teachers and employees to come forward to form a welfare association and assured them of his cooperation.

The ceremony was presided over by Registrar Dr Md. Shafiqul Alam.

Other guests at the ceremony included BOU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Nasima Bano, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr Mahbuba Nasreen, Treasurer Professor Mostafa Azad Kamal, Deans, Directors, teachers, officials, and employees of various schools.

Besides, officials and employees of BOU's regional and sub-regional centres were also connected virtually from different parts of the country. A total of 34 retired teachers and employees were felicitated at the ceremony.